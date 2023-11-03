Samal Duggins joins FORMOSA delegates at luncheon in Taiwan

Agricultural Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Samal Duggins joined the FORMOSA delegates at a luncheon in Taiwan

St Kitts and Nevis: Agricultural Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Samal Duggins joined the FORMOSA delegates at a luncheon in Taiwan. This formal meeting was hosted by the Deputy Minister of Taiwan Chen for the members of Formosa club.

Samal Duggins has travelled overseas for a 5 day international excursion being a part of the allies of Taiwan and was welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Taiwan Chen with open arms. The delegates arrived in Taiwan on 30th October and shall leave on 3rd November 2023.

Chen has extended his gratitude to the delegation comprising of 7 ministers and legislators from St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadine, St Lucia and Belize.

The formal meeting is held to discuss the shared visions of shifting towards a consistent resource efficient circular economy promoting sustainable future and avoiding linear economy that produces waste.

The delegation has exchanged ideas about sustainable development and future. The delegates together surveyed Taiwan’s concrete climate action plans that states the pathway to net zero emission in 2050.

The discussion also revolved around the UNFCCC bid.

The idea behind this meeting is a global partnership towards a greener and resilient world. The nations look forward to opportunities for future collaborations.

Samal Duggins is ready to engage in meetings and have cultural exchanges. The focus lies on reading the dynamics of Taiwan.

Taiwan has been a reliable partner and has assisted in capacity building of St. Kitts and Nevis through different cooperation projects. Taiwan has promised to extend their support to St Kitts and Nevis on the agenda of sustainable development.

St Kitts and Nevis share diplomatic ties with Taiwan since 40 years. They have recently celebrated the anniversary for the same. The visit is a testimony to the enduring warm relations and support for Taiwan.

The ministry of foreign affairs of Taiwan have taken to twitter to aware people about the excursion sharing the glimpses for the same and quoted that “A sustainable future is within the reach as long as we unite.’