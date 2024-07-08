St. Kitts and Nevis: Govt makes higher education more accessible and affordable

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recalled several socioeconomic policies that are currently benefitting the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis

Through an official Facebook post, he shed light on changes in higher education and noted that the goal of the Labour government is to significantly increase access to post-secondary education.

The administration added the Southern University option, where it is already sending students to further their education. It has also opened up technical vocational training in Germany, where Kittitian and Nevisian students are preparing to go.

In addition to this, the Labour government has lowered the interest rate at the Development Bank from 9 percent to 5 percent, making it one of the lowest in the region and the lowest in history while freezing interest payments for 4 and 1/3 years.

According to PM Drew, this policy saves each student upwards of $25,000. “We restarted the program by injecting $10,000,000 into the Development Bank for as we all know, the Bank was left in financial ruin by the previous administration,” he further added.

Not only this, but the Prime Minister said that he will continue to build the human resource capacity through academic and technical/vocational routes.

Dr. Drew recalled these policies as he vowed to post a series of socioeconomic policies that would benefit all people through his official Facebook account.

Meanwhile, several citizens also took to social media to appreciate the leader for his continuous efforts to make the island nation a better place.

“Real leadership at work. While some people on social media waste time making mischief noises, your government is busy working for the masses. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. Real people are action-driven. Miserable people waste time both making up and finding faults with everything others do,” wrote a user named Wendy Knight, while another user said, “Keep on Shining, PM Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. The best is yet to come, and the blessings of the Lord give wisdom.”