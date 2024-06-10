St Kitts and Nevis: Annual Fundraising Event “We are Back” to be held in Canada  

The Annual Fundraising Event named “We are Back” is all set to be held at 2800 Highway-7, Vaughan on Sunday, June 16, 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The Annual Fundraising Event named “We are Back” is all set to be held at 2800 Highway-7, Vaughan on Sunday, June 16, 2024. In partnership with St Kitts and Nevis Circle of Care, Premier Mark Brantley invited the diaspora citizens residing in Canada for discussions about the development of the island nation.

He expressed pleasure and said that the platform will serve as an opportunity to interact with the citizens who are residing in Canada and working for the upliftment of St Kitts and Nevis. Premier added that the interaction will enhance their relations and strengthen their engagements on several matters of concern and developmental initiatives.

While extending an invitation to the diaspora, Premier Brantley noted that the initiative is significant for enhancing collaboration and friendly ties between the citizens residing in Canada and St Kitts and Nevis. He said that such interactions are needed to provide a feeling of togetherness to the diaspora so that they could work for the overall development of the country.

He said,” I am looking forward to joining our brothers and sisters in Canada for discussions about developments in St. Kits and Nevis. I am asking those in Canada to come out and support this important initiative.”

Premier emphasized that the initiative will also encourage the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis residing in Canada to enhance their capacity to support the country. The diaspora has always remained an instrumental factor in increasing investment in the country and providing a boost to the local community.

In addition to that, St Kitts and Nevis Circle of Care has been hosting the discussion to work to provide the seniors and indigent of the country. The event will start at 2 pm and will run through 8 pm.

Vaugn Aslyn- A professional artist from St Kitts and Nevis is invited to entertain the audience and showcase the vibrant culture and tradition on the global stage. The admission ticket which will include a three-course meal will be $130.

Premier Brantley noted that the event will be an “elegant affair, see you there.” He will also deliver the keynote address at the event and encourage the diaspora for their interactions with St Kitts and Nevis.

In order to get the tickets, citizens can contact LEO Estridge, Sherma Daniel, or other major people involved in organizing the event.

