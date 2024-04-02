Agriculture Ministry invites local vendors to register for St Kitts Agri Open Day 2024

As the Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts is all set to host the Agriculture Open Day 2024, it is inviting the locals to register for vendor booths as the spots are limited.

St Kitts and Nevis: As the Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts is all set to host the Agriculture Open Day 2024, it is inviting the locals to register for vendor booths as the spots are limited. This exciting event will be held on April 25 and 26 at the Basseterre Valley National Park.

The event, which is being hosted as part of the Easter activities in St Kitts and Nevis, is set to benefit not only the local vendors but also the consumers.

The Agriculture Open Day will provide a win-win situation for everyone, with the event boasting something for everyone.

According to the information, the event will be held from 9 am to 10 pm on both days with the entry ticket price being $5 for each day. The entry for all uniformed children will be free of cost, said the Ministry.

While encouraging everyone to register for the event, the Ministry announced that registration can be done physically at Basseterre Public Market, Department of Agriculture, Department of Marine Resources, Tabernacle & Fahies Outreach Centres and Ministry of Agriculture Port Zante.

Meanwhile, the last day for registration is April 8 and interested individuals are asked to secure their spots and seize the opportunity.

In addition to this, the event will feature a number of local food products on huge discounts. Consumers can grab the chance to purchase fresh produce, agro-processed goods, grilled seafood, fresh fish, tree mutton, and ornamental plants at a much lower price than usual.

Not only this, but the event will also comprise of huge entertainment by local performers. DJ Shaggy, Hellfire Sounds, EK Real Right Entertainment and Nu Vybes Band International will be setting the stage on fire and will make the two-day event a memorable one.

The Agriculture Ministry said that attendees can also engage in various activities, including the watermelon eating competition, roast corn eating competition, horseback riding, as well as technical demos, making it more exciting than ever.

The step is one of the initiatives of the government of St Kitts and Nevis towards their agenda of fulfilling 25% by 2025. The government have taken several steps in promoting local goods and products, aiming to reduce the food imports by 25% by 2025.