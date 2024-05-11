Sineku Primary School gearing up for reconstruction, Kalinago students to benefit

The construction of the Sineku Primary School which is one of the five primary schools, is all set to commence in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The construction of the Sineku Primary School which is one of the five primary schools, is all set to commence in Dominica. The school is part of the China Aid project, through which six schools will be reconstructed or rehabilitated after being destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

The Sineku Primary School will also serve as one of the four primary schools that will be the government school, and the children from the Kalinago territory can access it. The Kalinago territory consists of several schools, which are Atkinson Primary School, Salybia Primary School, and others; the new Sineku Primary School will be in the village of Mahaut River.

Parliamentary Representative from Salybia constituency- Cozeir Frederick added that the primary school will enhance the education sector in Dominica. The students of the Sineku Primary School have also been temporarily accommodated at the Salybia Primary School for the duration of the project.

Minister added,” We have moved the children from the Sineku School to the Salybia Primary School, so we will see the movement in the primary school in the coming weeks.”

Upon completion, the school will benefit from a number of facilities and amenities, it will house seven classrooms and there will be a fully functional computer room, there will be a proper and modern kitchenette, there will be a staff room for teachers, there will also be Demetrios, there will be sick room for children.

In addition to that, there will also be solar power to enhance the green energy in that space, and also auditorium space. The project is the result of the strong diplomatic relations between the government of Dominica and the People’s Republic of China and the school will be completed in 18 to 24 months.

The minister also extended gratitude to the Chinese and said that the positive collaboration has been benefiting Dominica for the last 20 years. He also referred to the project as the long-awaited dream that would accommodate everyone and enhance Dominica’s resiliency goals.