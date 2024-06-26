Shootout at Montego Bay claims one life

One man Shot dead, out of two on Friday evening in an extended gunfight with security forces at Rose Heights, St. James.

This is being reported that the dead was a significant individual of interest who was allegedly associated with Gangsters in the United States of America.

The officials have admitted that the man was a top tier gangster associated with Jamaican gangsters who are based in Miami, Florida. According to verification, the individual belonged to the Young Sparta Gang, or YSG.

According to authorities, the residents on Sean Crescent, of 451 Boulevard in Rose Height, were rushed to safety, when the Patrol Team was surprised with the gangsters.

Reportedly, the gun battle started at 9:40 pm and lasted for more than 45 minutes causing two causalities.

“Once we responded and Shot out the fire, they kept firing from trees, rooftops, and nearby buildings posing a consistent challenge to us”- said the Deputy Superintendent Linroy Edwards, who is the operations officer for St James.

In his statement Edward also declared that two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to the Cornwell Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“Two illegal firearms were also seized from the scene and the officials are keeping an eye on things, but everything is going well for now”. The DSP added.

Several local residents have reportedly provided accounts of the current situation in the area. “It brought back memories of Canterbury. scared that you might not survive; people cannot survive in such a way. There are too many gunshots, killings, and violence; the children are scarred”- the women said.

Apparently, another resident said that she slid under her bed when the shooting started and remained there, praying, until the shooting ended.

The Superintendent Eron Samuels, the police commander for St James stated that he wants the offenders to end situations peacefully and not to engage the security into gunfights as it will be detrimental to the residents.

The incident came out to be a major success for the operation storm initiative. The operation was launched to target Wanted individuals and criminal suspects and has been described as one of the high intensity operations.