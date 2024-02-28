Montego Bay: British woman held with cocaine worth £38,000

British woman held in case of possession of cocaine of value 38,000 pounds in Montego Bay airport on 26 February.

Jamaica: A woman of British origin held by the police department in the case of possession of cocaine of value 38,000 pounds and taking that out of the nation from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, the capital of Saint James parish in the northwestern part of Jamaica, on Monday, 26 February around 3:00 pm.

The identity of the suspected woman has not been disclosed to the public yet. The woman is under the custody of the authorities under the breach of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

As per the reports, the incident of the arrest of the British woman in Montego Bay airport took place on the day at nearly 3:00 pm while the suspect was in the process of checking on a flight. The woman was flying back to London, the capital of England.

As per the statement of the police department, the suspected woman was approached with authority by the narcotics operatives while they were conducting operations to detect drugs and banned substances.

It is mentioned that during the inquiry, the officers found the woman suspicious, which led them to search the luggage and bags the woman was carrying with her on the travel. In the search, the police discovered an amount of cocaine in the luggage of the suspect woman.

The police officers found the cocaine hidden inside the crafted items of Jamaican style. The cocaine seized by the officers is said to weigh around 1.6 kilograms. The estimated value of the cocaine that the British woman was carrying is assumed to be around thirty eight thousand pounds in the United Kingdom.

The suspect British woman was instantly held by the police officers and taken into custody. The police officers are conducting interrogations to collect information about the other suspects involved in the crime.

The local people of the communities around the nation and the residents of Montego Bay are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of the arrest of a British woman who was carrying cocaine by the police department.

People are saying, “It seem this person doesn’t watch the news or is on social media or is aware of the consequences. With very sophisticated scanners and xray equipment, how in heavens do they expect to get away with these schemes. She obviously didn’t hear of the just recent one who was fined and confined for the same stunt. Jamaica prison not easy.”