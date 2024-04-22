Seaside Aquatic Swim Club wins 12 gold medals in RAHC Swim meet

Seaside Aquatic Swim Club with its 20 member team won 12 gold medals and secured the fifth place out of 22 teams.

Barbados: Seaside Aquatic Swim Club with its 20 member team won 12 gold medals and secured the fifth place out of 22 teams in the the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RAHC) Swim meet in Saint Lucia. The team managed to bring strength to the overall medal tally of Barbados.

One of the youngest in the group, Ethan Greenidge, captured a silver in the six and under 100m Individual Medley (IM).

Mya Edwards placed third in the 7-8 age group after winning gold in the 50 metres backstroke, bronze in the 50 metres butterfly and bronze in the 100 metres IM.

On the boys’ side in that age group, Dari Doughlin won three bronze medals from competing in the 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m IM. His teammate Khalil Patrick won one gold, 4 silver, and one bronze medal to capture the second spot in that age group.

His gold came in the 50m breaststroke, with silver in the 50m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m IM, as well as bronze in the 50m backstroke.

In the 9-10 age group, Dillon Edwards won a bronze in the 200m backstroke while the boys’ team of Attie Joseph, Edwards, Yele Renwick-Williams and eight-year-old Khalil, won gold in record breaking times in the 200m medley and freestyle relays. They then settled for silver in the 400m freestyle relay.

In the 11-12 age group, Aliyah Greaves took gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, breaking the meet record in all three events. She also took silver in the 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle and tied for second overall in that age group.

Saniya Minnis won gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, and she set a new meet record in the 100m and the 200m. Saniya also won silver in the 200m IM and bronze in the 50m and 100m butterfly.

In the boys 11-12 age group, Liam Beckles won gold in the 200m butterfly while teammate Aaiden Lythcott took the bronze medal in that race.

In the 13-14 age group, Nhya Doughlin won silver in the 100m and 200m breaststroke while Beau Washington secured silver in the 50m and 100m butterfly and bronze in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

The young talented swimmers, Beckles, Lythcott, Minnis, Greaves, Doughlin, and Washington, stepped up and joined their coaches Tamara Patrick and Terrence, to compete in the 200m mixed medley relay, winning a bronze medal.

Patrick, a former national swimmer also won bronze in the 18 and Over 200m backstroke and participated in all the 15 and over relays.

Haynes who is also a former national swimmer and Olympian, won gold in the 15 and over 50m breaststroke with a record-breaking 33.53 seconds, as well as silver in the 15 and over 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 100 metres freestyle. He also won the 18 and Over 25 metres Sprint Challenge.