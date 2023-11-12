31st OECS Swimming Championships commences, know schedule

Castries, Saint Lucia: The 31st OECS Swimming Championships commenced in Saint Lucia on Friday (October 10, 2023). The emerging new talents from seven different countries took the stage and made waves in the world of aquatic sports.

The swimmers from Antigua, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Martinique, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the championships.

The championship will take place for three days until November 12, 2023. The aquatics Federation of Saint Lucia also announced the schedule for the championships.

Schedule

Day 1: November 10, 2023

On this day, four matches were held on the stage of the OECS Swimming Championships.

100M Freestyle

400M Freestyle

Opening Ceremony

200M Medley Relay

Day 2: November 11, 2023

For this day, the matches scheduled are:

200M FREESTYLE

50M BREASTSTROKE

25M BUTTERFLY

50M BUTTERFLY

100M BUTTERFLY

25M BACKSTROKE

50M BACKSTROKE

100M BACKSTROKE

50M FREESTYLE

200M MIXED FREESTYLE RELAY

Day 3: November 12, 2023

For the last day, the matches are:

100M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

50M BACKSTROKE

25M BREASTSTROKE

50M BREASTSTROKE

100M BREASTSTROKE

50M BUTTERFLY

25M FREESTYLE

100M FREESTYLE

200M FREESTYLE RELAY

The participating countries have sent 34-member delegations for the championships. The championships have been taking place at Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre. The squad of each country have been named under six age categories, including male and female.

The governments of the participating countries also extended best wishes to the squad of their team. St Kitts and Nevis Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Cabinet Members wish the best of luck to the team.

Besides this, Antigua and Barbuda and SVG government also joined St Kitts and Nevis to extend their full support to the team for the OECS Swimming Championships.

Further, people across Saint Lucia showcased welcoming behaviour towards the guests with their cultural and heritage displays. The opening ceremony featured exciting, fun activities, including music, dance and other things to display cultural richness.

It is worth mentioning that Antigua and Barbuda secured victory in the 30th OECS Swimming Championships (Last year). For the first time in 31 years, the country will be entering the championships as the defending champions.

Last year’s championship was run from November 11 to 13, 2022, in which 31 swimmers from Antigua and Barbuda participated. This year, Saint Lucia managed to capture the second position.

Besides this, the 26th OECS Championship title was captured by Grenada. It was held in St Vincent from 10 to 13 November 2016. In that year, Antigua and Barbuda secured the second position, while Saint Lucia placed in the third position.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. [email protected]