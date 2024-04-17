Seejays Swim Clubs wins 24th Swimming Championships, know deets

Castries, Saint Lucia: Seejays Swim Club won the 2024 Rodney Height Aquatic Centre’s (RHAC) 24th Swimming Championships which was held this past weekend from April 11 to 14, 2024. The team ended with 821 points, two points clear of Shoelcher Natation 2000 of Martinique with 819 points.

In terms of the medal count after four exciting days of competition, Shoelcher Natation 2000 topped the table with a total of 83, including (36 gold, 28 silver, and 19 bronze).

Seajays Swim Club finished second with 71 (35 gold,13 silver, and 23 bronze), Pirates Swim Club, Barbados came in 3rd with 62 (29 gold, 22 silver, 11 bronze), 4th Blue Marlins (29 gold, 18 silver, 9 bronze), 5th Lightning Aquatic Swim Club with 49 (14 gold, 18 silver, 17 bronze).

Sixth, Seaside Aquatics, Barbados with 55, (13 gold, 19 silver, 23 bronze), 7th HighTide Stingrays Swim Club with 20 (10 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze), 8th Longvilliers with 43 (6 gold, 20 gold, 17 bronze), 9th Sharks Swim Club, Saint Lucia with 34, (6 gold, 8 silver, 20 bronze). New Wave Swim School with 13 (6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze) round off the top 10 clubs.

Seajays Swim Club emerged champions of the 24th edition of the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RHAC) Invitational Swim Meet, held this past weekend, April 11-14, 2024.

The four-day championship saw well over 340 swimmers representing 24 clubs from seven Caribbean Islands competing. When the final points were tabulated and announced, Seajays Swim Club (Saint Lucia) amassed 821 points, a mere two points clear of the second-place finisher Shoelcher Natation 2000 out of Martinique with 819 points.

In 3rd was Longvillers Club of Lamentin, Martinique with 626.50, 4th Sharks Swim Club, Saint Lucia 574, 5th Seaside Aquatic Barbados with 568.50, 6th Lightning Aquatic, Saint Lucia with 566, 7th Blue Marlins, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with 509, 8th Pirates Swim Club Barbados with 488, 9th High Tide Stingrays Swim Club, Barbados with 354.50 and Alpha Sharks Swim Club, Barbados with 190 round off the top 10 spots.

Southern Flying Fish finished 16th with 94 points, and RR Aquatic Swim Club (Saint Lucia) 22nd with eight points.