Saint Lucia Ranked World’s Top Island in Expedia’s 2026 Hot List

Expedia ranked Saint Lucia as the world's fastest-growing island destination after a 125% surge in traveller searches, while Culebra, Puerto Rico earned recognition as a leading destination for water adventures.

Saint Lucia Tops Expedia’s 2026 Island Hot List as Caribbean Destinations Earn Global Recognition

The Caribbean has received a major boost on the global tourism stage as Saint Lucia was listed as the world’s top island in Expedia 2026 Island Hot List. Culebra, Puerto Rico also secured a place among the featured destinations for its exceptional water adventures.

The rankings, released by Expedia for 2026, highlight destinations that experienced the strongest growth in traveller interest. The list was based on search data collected between September 2025 and March 2026.

Saint Lucia claimed the No. 1 position after recording a remarkable 125% increase in traveller searches. This makes it the fastest-rising island destination in Expedia’s latest rankings. According to the travel platform, the island continues to attract visitors with its dramatic volcanic landscapes, lush rainforests, iconic Pitons, and a mix of white-and-black sand beaches.

Saint Lucia offers a blend of natural beauty, outdoor experiences and luxury stays and this has helped strengthen its appeal among travellers. Saint Lucia is placed ahead of several renowned island destinations from around the world. This recognition has helped in reinforcing the Caribbean's reputation as one of the world’s premier travel regions.

Expedia noted that global interest in island holidays is rising continuously as searches for island destinations have increased by 55% compared with the previous year. This reflects a strong demand for tropical getaways.

The Caribbean’s success extends beyond Saint Lucia. Culebra, a small island off Puerto Rico’s eastern coast, was also listed in the 2026 list as the leading destination for water adventures.

Culebra is known for its clear waters, colourful coral reefs and the world-famous Flamenco Beach. The destination has become a favourite among snorkellers, divers and other marine enthusiasts looking for unspoiled natural surroundings.

This dual recognition has highlighted the diversity of experiences available across the Caribbean. While Saint Lucia was celebrated for its overall appeal as a world-class island destination, Culebra earned praise for its outstanding marine attractions. This demonstrated the region’s ability to cater to a wide range of travellers.

For the Caribbean tourism industry, the latest rankings offer further evidence that the region is being praised globally. As travellers continue searching for authentic nature, adventure and beach experiences, destinations across the Caribbean remain well positioned to benefit from growing international demand. The Caribbean is continuing to maintain its position as the world’s most desirable destination to visit with the latest positioning in Expedia’s 2026 Island Hot List.