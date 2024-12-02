Julien Alfred congratulates Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on winning Athlete of the Year

This gesture from the athlete received immense appreciation as users on social media are calling it "True Sportsmanship."

Saint Lucia: Despite losing the title of Female Athlete of the Year by World Athletics Association, Julien Alfred congratulated, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for her win.

Expressing her happiness, Julien Alfred commented ‘Congratulations’ under the post shared by the World Athletics Association.

She also shared the same post to her profile, and her followers are commending this gesture by the female athlete, while few are expressing their dissatisfaction as Julien Alfred lost the title.

A gesture of Sportsmanship

A user named Cathalina John-Baptiste wrote, “True sportsmanship is in respecting each other. Julien shows class and we are so proud of her and how she handles herself. When we her supporters come on her thread let's exercise decorum fitting of her and leave the negativity elsewhere. Julien Alfred, this is your year, the beginning of greater things.”

Another user stated, “Congrats Sydney. 2nd in the list of consideration Athlete of the year is just as good. It's been an awesome year for you. We all look forward to 2025 and all the opportunities to add to your greatness. So, congrats to your champ.”

“We are proud of you Juju, always! Congratulations to Sydney. You both are phenomenal Athletes on y'all own respects,” another user wrote.

Julien Alfred's Journey

Notably, Julien Alfred has garnered immense popularity after her consecutive wins on the international platforms. She also became the first athlete of Saint Lucia to bring an Olympic gold.

These achievements garnered a special place for her in Saint Lucians' hearts, who continuously express their love for ‘Juju’. She also received several accolades in Saint Lucia after her homecoming.

One of such significant recognitions included the announcement of Julien Alfred as the new tourism ambassador of Saint Lucia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's performance so far

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, an American Hurdler, notably showcased an exceptional performance this year as she broke her own world record twice this time. She also witnessed a strong performance at the Paris Olympics, successfully defending her title.

The American athlete also clocked an American record of 3:15:27 in team USA’s 4X400m race. This win marked the second fastest time in history, proving the athlete’s prowess in sports.