Machel Montano steals the show at Chutney Soca Monarch, secures victory

Machel Montano wins Chutney Soca Monarch, with an energetic performance on his hit song Pepper Vine. The Soca artist participated for the first time in the competition and performed alongside Drupatie Ramgoonali and Lady Lava to win the ultimate title. Neval Chatelal, another renowned Soca artist finished second at the event, while former nine-time champion Rikki Jai secured third place.

The Chutney Soca Monarch, this year was held at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday night. The event was free to attend by the audience and turned into a massive hit. Large crowds of fans were seen supporting their favorites, by dancing and cheering for them.

Machel Montano’s reaction after winning Chutney Soca Monarch

Machel Montano, after winning the event was seen overwhelmed with emotions, and sang his recent release and fan favorite Soca song, “Pardy” which sparked a buzz of excitement among the audience. Montano also appeared in an interview after winning the title, where he made a statement claiming that it was a social media meme which pushed him to participate in the competition.

Montano said that he saw a meme on social media stating that he will be winning the Chutney Soca Monarch next year. Montano said that this meme motivated him to try his luck in the competition. He then added that he feels so happy and satisfied after this win.

Who is Machel Montano?

Machel Montano is notably one of the most cherished and renowned Tobagonian musicians and is often regarded as the King of Soca. He is widely appreciated among the audience for his onstage excitement and producing energizing beats through songs, which set the boundaries high for carnival season.

Netizens react on Machel Montano’s win

Following his win, fans expressed delight and extended congratulatory messages to Machel through social media, praising his efforts and performance. A user named Ukomo Samuel wrote, “Somebody know what they were saying O.O daddy wining everything this year.”

Another user named Lucy Legendre wrote on Facebook, “Machel is a winner, for too long we had to put up with rubbish, rum horn and all the nonsense that pass for chutney, Congratulations Machel.”