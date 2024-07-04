Taiwan promises $3M donation to its Caribbean allies after hurricane BERYL

The government of Taiwan has decided to donate a total of US $3,00,000 to two of their diplomatic friends in the Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Saint Lucia, since the severe damage caused by disastrous Category 5 hurricane BERYL earlier this week.

The government of Taiwan has decided to donate a total of US $3,00,000 to two of their diplomatic friends in the Caribbean, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Saint Lucia, which were severely damaged by a disastrous Category 5 hurricane BERYL earlier this week.

The Ministry of Foreign affairs (MOFA) stated that a donation of US $1,00,000 will be given to Saint Vincent and Grenadines, whereas a donation of $2,00,000 will be given to Sant Lucia as the devastating BERYL has caused a widespread damage to both the island countries.

MOFA stated that the donations will help both the countries to help them on managing their post Disaster relief efforts.

Beryl, the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Caribbean so early in the hurricane season caused deadly damage to both the countries. According to the sources, four deaths have been reported yet for the Saint Vincent and Grenadines, whereas countless homes have been destroyed leaving several people homeless.

The photos and videos across the internet of devastating hurricane has created a havoc all over the world. The houses are roofless and scattered, the trees are uprooted and the power lines are fallen, the streets are flooded and debris has been scattered all over the country.

Reportedly, both the countries share a well-established diplomatic bond. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic connections with the Republic of China (Taiwan) on August 15, 1981, whereas Saint Lucia established a relationship in 1984.

Since the establishment of the partnership and diplomatic relations between Taiwan, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent, they have pursued a progressive relationship that has resulted in mutually beneficial collaboration as well as sustainable development through a wide range of projects such as education, cultural exchanges, agriculture, medical care, infrastructure, information technologies, and so on.

The countries have been sharing a bond which have been growing stronger and better since their agreement.

MOFA also expressed it sympathy to both the countries on behalf of the government in their twitter post. In their post MOFA stated that,

“Our hearts are with those in the Caribbean who were devastated by catastrophic Hurricane Beryl. At this tragic time, we announce donations to #SaintVincentAndTheGrenadines & #SaintLucia for relief efforts. #Taiwan prays for a swift recovery for our allies,”