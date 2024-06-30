India wins ICC T20 World Cup at Barbados, fans delighted with tears

India won the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 and scripted history by fishing the wait of 17 at Kensington Oval Cricket Ground on Saturday

Barbados: India won the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 and scripted history by finishing the wait of 17 years at Kensington Oval Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Barbados has turned into “Mini India” as fans took to the streets to celebrate the historic victory in the finals for which Indians have waited since 2007.

With the victory, two legendary players of Team India including Skipper Rohit Sharma and the world’s greatest batsman Virat Kohli have also announced their retirement from the T20I format.

The win has brought smiles, tears, and satisfaction to the faces of the Indian players and their countrymen as the achievement has been celebrated across the corners where the Indians are residing.

Virat Kohli who is known as the “player of the big matches” again showcased his prowess and took the score of the team on his shoulder when India lost early three major wickets including Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant, Surya Kumar Yadav.

The catch by Surya Kumar Yadav in the last over of the match which sent South African David Miller back to the pavilion changed the entire story as there was a need for 16 runs off 6 balls.

The overs of Jaspirt Bhumrah and Arshdeep Singh also led the team India to win the trophy as the former took one wicket with 2 runs in the over and the latter got four runs only which increased the run rate for South Africa and gave more runs for Hardik Pandaya’s last over to defend.

The team’s efforts, captaincy of Rohit Sharma with better decisions, and guidance of their legendary coach Rahul Dravid have won the trophy after the wait of 17 years.

The retirement of two legendary players has also brought tears and sadness among the Indian fans, but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma thanked their fans and called it a “satisfactory moment” for ending the era of their game in the T20 format.

The happiness among Indian fans who are residing in Barbados, the Caribbean, and other foreign countries has also gone viral on social media as they are celebrating their victory with dance beats and music.

Social media has been filled with Men in Blue who have achieved milestones and provided Indian fans a chance to celebrate it authentically.

Fans celebrbation 1 of 3

Players were seen emotional and other legendary cricketers including Ian Bishop, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahindra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfaan Pathan, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chris Gayle, and Kapil Dev have congratulated the team.

South Africa lost the game by 7 runs as India set the target of 177 runs and defended it with 169 runs. The game has taken several turns some in the favour of India and some in the favour of South Africa, but the match ended up in the favour of Indian players.