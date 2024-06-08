Saint Lucia: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground ready for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground has been given the final touch to the extensive upgrades and the comprehensive transformation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground has been given the final touch to the extensive upgrades and the comprehensive transformation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The matches of the tournament will kickstart in Saint Lucia on June 15, 2024, and now the facility has been prepared for the smooth staging.

Recently, several media officials have led a tour of the facility and assessed the upgrades that have taken place over the course of time. Deputy Prime Minister- Ernest Hilaire shared glimpses of the visit and noted that the playing field is properly ready for the hosting of the historic T20 World Cup.

The significant upgrades and renovations of the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground started in May 2024 with the installation of new lighting, a scoreboard, and other facilities. Now, that the work has been completed on the field, the media officials have had a first-hand look at the extensive upgrades ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Several upgrades were included:

The stadium featured the installation of new lighting in order to improve the accessibility for the players at night time.

A new electronic scoreboard has also been added to the ground, aiming to enhance the quality of Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

A New Replay Screen has also been installed to provide authentic results and accessibility to the players who will play on the field.

In the transformation, the complete renovation of the entire roofing has taken place at the facility in order to provide an enhanced experience to the players and other attendees who will arrive at Saint Lucia from across the globe,

The player’s locker rooms have been given an eye-catching look, aiming to attract the players and enhance its usage. The rooms are fully airconditioned and include hot and cold water, chill tubs, and a media centre.

In addition to that, the work has also commenced on the outside perimeter which is known as the car park, and is projected to be completed ahead of the opening encounter between Australia and Scotland.

Saint Lucia is all set to host several games of the World Cup on different dates. The stadium will host three matches in the qualifying round on June 15, 16 and 17, 2024, while three matches of the Super 8 round will be held on June 19, 21 and 24, 2024.

The hosting of the T20 World Cup will provide a significant boost to the tourism economy and sports sector. It will also enhance the presence of Saint Lucia as the premier tourism destination across the globe.