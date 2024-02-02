Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Ernest Hilaire, attended the launch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup logo on Wednesday.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire, attended the launch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup logo on Wednesday. He expressed pleasure and said that the country is eager to host matches of the tournament.

He said that the launch ceremony was a successful event as it paved the path for Saint Lucia to showcase their offerings on the global stage. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

“It was indeed a successful launch and I look forward to a successful hosting of the tournament here in Saint Lucia with the collaboration of all stakeholders”, said Ernest Hilaire.

During the event, he also recalled the memories of 2007, 2010 and 2018 as the time provided Saint Lucia with a platform to show off the best of it. He said that “this brought back memories of 2007, 2010 and 2018 where we got a chance to show off the best of Saint Lucia”.

Notably, Saint Lucia is all set to host six matches of the tournament and welcome other teams.

“I am truly proud of what we can accomplish as a nation when we work together, ”said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The ninth edition and much-anticipated 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is all set to set the stage in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to 29, 2024. The month-long tournament will feature the participation of the 20 teams from different countries.

It will be the first time in the history of the ICC World Cup tournament that the United States will host the staging of the matches. Additionally, the top eight teams have automatically qualified for the tournament from the previous performances.

The remaining eight teams were decided through the regional qualification process. Notably, the United States, Canada, Uganda will also play for the first time in the World Cup tournament.

In the 18th edition, England became the champions of the T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan in the final of the tournament.