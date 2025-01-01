Antigua: Three missing cases reported, search launched

Antigua and Barbuda recorded series of the missing cases in the recent times due to which the government also expressed concerns.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 12-year-old Kierra Furgerson has been reported missing in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday, shocking the citizens amid the surge in the missing cases. However, she was found safe on Wednesday and returned home to her mother after two days.

She was reported missing from Lionel Hurst Street and her family expressed delight in responding to the situation swiftly. Her mother expressed relief and gratitude to the management for their relentless determination in finding her daughter and stated that their assistance made them locate the girl accurately.

Notably, she was spotted leaving her residence on Lionel Hurst Street from where she disappeared. Furgerson wore a bright pink top and blue short at the time when she was reported missing. Her mother also expressed deep concern over the missing of her daughter and noted that they were making every effort to locate her.

Missing Incidents in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda recorded series of the missing cases in the recent times due to which the government also expressed concerns. However, most of these cases have remained unsolved where the authorities failed to locate and find missing people.

Notably, Donna-Marie Christian, a 43-year-old lady from Antigua and Barbuda has been disappeared from her way to home. However, the authorities have failed to locate her even after the launch of the extensive search operations. Several efforts have been made by the team including the usage of the drones, ground teams and NGO support.

The authorities did not find any lead in the search operation, even after the shifting of the operation from rescue to recovery. The authorities also urged the citizens to support them in their search operations and issued a number for contact.

Another similar case has also been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda in which unidentified fishermen have been disappeared from his workplace. The search operation was launched by the government on Tuesday and the search is still underway.