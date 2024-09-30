Nevis: New Windows, Doors installed at Charlestown Pre-School

Construction on the school started on June 6, 2023, with an aim to provide enhanced and modern educational infrastructure to the students.

30th of September 2024

Nevis: The work on the construction of the new roofs and the installation of the new windows and doors has been completed at the Charlestown Pre-School in Nevis. The pre-school, which is temporarily housed at the Albertha Payne Community Centre, has been progressing rapidly in the construction work.

Construction on the school started on June 6, 2023, with an aim to provide enhanced and modern educational infrastructure to the students. The new school is being built at the current Jonathan Jennings Elementary location and the construction spanned 142,555 square feet of land. 

With the construction, the school will turn out as one of the largest elementary schools in the state. The school will also feature the latest modern technology, integrated safety features and even a slide that the students will use as a special reward. 

Construction in Nevis

The school will feature pre-k to 5 grade students with advanced facilities room and the students will be given a modern facility through an educational infrastructure. As of now, Pleasant Ridge Elementary housed students from pre-K to 2nd grade. 

On the other hand, students in 3rd to 5th grade are housed at Jonathan Jennings. The new building is one of two schools that were started last year. According to the reports, Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Wilson Elementary have been combined into Pike Elementary. 

Pike Elementary and Charlestown are scheduled to open in time for the 2025/26 school year. On September 17, 2024, the government announced the progress on the school and stated that the series of work will be taken place in space. 

Construction in Nevis

The repairing of the roof is completed, and now the construction has been shifted towards the expansion of pre-school. Work has been started on the expansion of the school and the additional bathrooms will also be included in the list of the construction work. 

Premier Mark Brantley also expressed pleasure and noted that the education sector is their priority to enhance the future of the students.  

