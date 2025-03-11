St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Security Secretariat praises PM Drew for student interruption initiative

Carey said the prime minister, who is also the minister for national security, has been very instrumental in meeting the objectives of the CSS, which was formed in 2024 to comprehensively work on the safety and well-being of the citizens.

Eartha Carey, coordinator of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship Security Secretariat (CSS), praised Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew in a recent edition of InFocus for his commitment to the security of the people, particularly in the context of the recently held student interruption initiative.

Carey said the prime minister, who is also the minister for national security, has been very instrumental in meeting the objectives of the CSS, which was formed in 2024 to comprehensively work on the safety and well-being of the citizens.

She said the PM calls the secretariat at four or five in the morning to ensure things are going as per the plan and the CSS officials know that their objects are in alignment with the leader’s vision. “He wants to make sure that we are playing the role and there is consistency in whatever is set for,” Carey said in the programme which was held on the topic ‘Partnership for Safer Communities’ on March 5, 2025.

InFocus covers topics related to government and business.

Besides Carey, the event also saw the presence of Sergeant Charmaine Audain of the Citizen Security Task Force (CSTF). Among various matters related to community safety, the discussions also highlighted the success of the 90-Day Campaign against Crime and Violence which the St. Kitts and Nevis government ran between September and December last year. The CSS played a pivotal role in the programme.

Other ongoing measures the government has taken to sustain momentum in creating safer communities were also talked about.

Day of Interruption initiative

On February 26, 2025, the Drew-led administration hosted the inaugural Day of Interruption, a national student intervention initiative to tackle crime and violence while advancing safer communities across the Federation. The event saw assemblies held in various schools in St. Kitts. It was organised through the CSTF chaired by PM Drew.

The Day of Interruption is one of the central elements of the Caribbean island-nation’s public health approach to addressing crime and violence. It is also part of the Beyond the 90 Days campaign, which followed the successful crime-reducing programme ran between September and December.

The Day of Interruption saw prominent personalities and local influencers participating in the school assemblies where they shared stories and personal experiences to inspire students to make positive life choices. PM Drew was also among those who motivated the students at Washington Archibald High School in Basseterre.

Carey said the PM led from the front in a well-organised manner and did not limit himself to verbal commitment.

“He inserted himself from start until finish. He showed up. He gave words of encouragement and I can remember when he kept reiterating to the students that they are special. They went back knowing they are special because the PM took time out to come out to the school and also share and say that he is a part of what is going on,” Carey said, adding that the secretariat appreciates such a gesture from the top leader who proactively took part.