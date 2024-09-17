Ceremonial Parade to kickstart 41st St Kitts and Nevis Independence Day

St Kitts and Nevis celebrate Independence on September 19, 2024, every year to remember the legacy of the national heroes and the freedom fighters.

St Kitts and Nevis: The annual Independence Ceremonial Parade is all set to celebrate 41st Independence Day of St Kitts and Nevis on September 19, 2024. The citizens are invited to gather at Warner Park Cricket Stadium to mark the occasion under the theme- “Together, A People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41.”

St Kitts and Nevis celebrate Independence on September 19, 2024, every year to remember the legacy of the national heroes and the freedom fighters. Month-long events were held to celebrate the vibrant culture, heritage and music, aiming to make people aware of their long-standing history and legacy.

Most recently, a grand celebration was held for the annual “National Heroes Day” where hundreds of citizens and residents gathered to honour five distinguished heroes. The achievements and sacrifices of the heroes including Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Joseph Nathaniel France, Simeon Daniel and Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds were remembered and honoured during the ceremony.

The government officials including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and others paid tribute to these heroes through a wreath lying ceremony. Several outstanding nationals of St Kitts and Nevis were also presented with 2024 Companion of the Star of Merit and the Medal of Honour.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew stated that the country should recognize their contribution towards the development of the national through their toil and sacrifices. He said,” We must also recognize the countless unsung heroes who walk among us, the men and women who, through their daily actions, contribute to the strength and resilience of our nation.”

In addition to that, the first of its kind Amusement Park was also opened by the government of St Kitts and Nevis as part of the Independence celebration.

PM Drew recently launched ASPIRE Programme to strengthen the finances of the younger generation of St Kitts and Nevis during the Independence Youth Rally. The Youth Rally showcased the significance of peaceful environment and non- violence culture.