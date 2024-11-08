Three athletes to represent Dominica at OECS Swimming Champs 2024

Dominica Amateur Swimming Association expressed delight and sent wishes to the athletes for their performance in the championship.

Roseau, Dominica: Three athletes will represent Dominica at the OECS Swimming Championship 2024 for the first time in two decades. Scheduled to be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the championship will run through November 8 to 10, 2024 and the country will create history by participating for the first time.

Jeavon Robin, Eirene Jean-Jacques and Rayquan Royer have departed Dominica on Thursday for the commencement of the championship. The swimmers will compete in the 50m and 100m freestyle events and were undergoing strict training in Saint Lucia for the last four months. They participated in several training camps held in July and October 2024.

Dominica Amateur Swimming Association expressed delight and sent wishes to the athletes for their performance in the championship.

Earlier, three swimmers attended the training session at Saint Lucia from October 17 to 22, 2024 for preparing the championship. They were accompanied by a coach and a chaperone, aiming to enhance key physiological capacities and other aerobic endurance and anaerobic power. It is also aimed at helping swimmers improve their performance for the championship.

OECS Swimming Championship 2024

St Vincent will host the championship at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre and welcome the best swimmers from the Caribbean region for the events. The event was last held in St Vincent in 2019, and this year is also expected to be promising and exciting. According to the reports, the championship will feature participants from nine countries who will compete in different individual and relay events.

The championship will also invite new talent and celebrate the regional unity and the excellence of the region in the athletic sector. The events include 400m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 200m free relay, 200m IM, 500m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 200m Mixed Free Relay will be featured in the championship.

Earlier, St Kitts and Nevis announced the team for the championship including the participation of five athletes. The athletes will be Skyla Connor, Greyson Burrell, Troy Nisbett, Jazzell Connor and Calija Christmas Mulley.

