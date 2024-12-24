St Peter’s Glows as PM Drew Inaugurates Road and Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas carols and church services have been hosted for the attendees to celebrate the festive occasion.

St Kitts: Hundreds of children and community people gathered to celebrate the inaugural Christmas Tree Lighting at St Peter’s on Sunday night. The event also marked the celebration of the opening of the much-awaited St Peter’s Main Road roundabout.

Christmas carols and church services have been hosted for the attendees to celebrate the festive occasion. With music and other dance performances, the Christmas tree was decorated and adorned with beautiful lights in the presence of government officials including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

Traditional dance performances were showcased by local artistes with the theme of Christmas and significance of the tree for the festival. PM Drew extended gratitude to the citizens to attend the ceremony and welcome the initiative of the government.

Talking about the road project, he expressed pride and noted that they are planning to turn St Peter’s into a great state and the road project was one of the steps.

“As we continue to develop St. Peter’s into a great state, being the largest area outside of Basseterre, as Parliamentary Representative, I remain fully committed to making the vision a reality,” said PM Drew.

St Peter’s Main Road Rehabilitation

The rehabilitation of the St Peter’s Mai Road has commenced on January 8, 2024, with an intent to resurface the entire road from St Peter's to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. It is aimed at providing better access to the citizens of the community and enhance the infrastructural quality in St Kitts and Nevis.

With the project, the local workers were given direct and indirect employment opportunities in carrying out the work on drainage system, sidewalks, and the retaining wall. PM Drew stated that they will continue to maintain the road to enhance their response against the traffic and accident cases.

Christmas Parties by Dr Terrance Drew

As Christmas is around the corner, PM Drew hosted several parties and community gatherings to celebrate the festive occasion and embrace the culture. On Sunday, he interacted with children through a “Christmas Party” and hosted fun activities for them.

The Prime Minister also handed over gifts to the children in his community and hosted a Santa Party to enhance their experience. Hundreds of children and parents attended the party in different constituencies such as St Peters’, Cayon, Keys and Conaree where the activities filled with frolic and fun were organized.

In addition to that, Dr Drew also joined the Christmas Luncheon hosted for St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force. He interacted with them and personally served lunch to the men and women of the defence force.