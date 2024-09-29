We are small but our impact is immense: PM Terrance Drew’s inspiring address at UNGA 79

During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted major concerns affecting the small island nations and important measures that should be taken in order to tackle the rising issue.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew addressed the General Debate of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he addressed the attendees to shape a better future for the Small Island Developing States.

During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted major concerns affecting the small island nations and important measures that should be taken in order to tackle the rising issue. Prime Minister Terrance Drew highlighted Climate Change, Inequality, and international justice as one of the major concerns.

The Prime Minister while highlighting the issue on his social media said, “We stand at a crossroads. We can no longer afford the luxury of inaction.”

PM Terrance Drew proudly highlighted that he is speaking on behalf of every small island while noting that they may be small but the impact they face is immense.

“This past year tested our commitment to peace and security, yet it also revealed the vast opportunities we must seize if we are to steer humanity toward a better way,” PM Drew added in his statement.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew specifically highlighted the damage their neighbouring islands suffered from Beryl specifically highlighting Grenada, Carriacou, Petite Martinique, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“In the Caribbean, our lived reality of rising tides, washing away our hopes of unforgiving heat, setting ablaze our dreams. We pray for rain and receive the floods, dragging our homes and our futures to the abyss,” PM Drew added while noting it as an act of God, negatively impacting the island.

Heading ahead with his address, the Prime Minister further lauded the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which he then called a lifeline for all the small island nations, that are majorly affected by climate and economic crises.

He then also urged all the developing states to implement the MVI as it will help restore trust globally and will help residents across the globe to rise better.

PM Terrance Drew then concluded his address as he said, “The rising tides do not respect borders, and the fires of conflict burn without discrimination. For St Kitts and Nevis, for the Caribbean, for every small island nation whose future hangs in the balance, I ask you to stand with us. Let our voices rise like the oceans that surround us.”