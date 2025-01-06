New Year’s Grand Gala boosts sustainable growth and citizen interaction

Jackie “Singing Jackie” Hazel-Leader was also awarded by PM Drew for her 50 years in the art form of Calypso.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala welcomed the citizens, residents, government officials and other guests on Sunday (January 5, 2025). Hosted by PM Dr Terrance Drew, the gala is intended to enhance interaction with citizens under the theme- “Building Prosperity through Sustainability.”

The gala featured cultural performance, talent showcase, musical, dance, display of natural products, authentic cuisine and speeches of the government officials. The distinguished individuals were also honoured for their contribution in society building and humanity works by PM Dr Terrance Drew.

The audience was entertained by the calypso beats of the Christopher Martin from Jamaica, Jingle Bells Strong Band, Infamus, the KC5 Band, Rucas Davis House and EK “The Real Right.” The students from Primary Schools and Secondary Schools such as Adiaha Inanga and Edward “Mighty” J Williams were given a chance to showcase their talent at the national stage.

The speeches at the gala featured guests including Raheemah Abdulaleem, Special Assistant to the President of the USA and General Counsel in the White House, Executive Office of the President.

PM Terrance Drew calls gala “spectacular”

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended gratitude to the tourism ministry for hosting the spectacular evening and gave a big round of applause. He said that this is not just the celebration of the start of a new year, but the chance to honour the remarkable progress the country has made in 2024.

“This is the time to cherish the boundless possibilities that lie ahead as this year’s theme is not just aspirational, it the very foundation of our government’s vision for a sustainable island state,” PM Drew added.

He noted that the gala presents an opportunity for St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate the passage of time and this year, they are inclined to add that this significant event also serves as a testament to their collective resilient and commitment to progress.

PM Drew called it transformative era which is dubbed the year of prosperity and recovery where the collective efforts toward economic diversification are poised to powering progress that has brought the country here.

“We acknowledge the challenges we have faced that tasted our resilience and our resolve as a people yet together, we have shown indomitable spirit with theme of empowering progress.”

Developmental projects

PM Terrance Drew spoke about the tourism sector and noted that tourism rebounded significantly with visitor arrivals as it was increased by 26% and projections set to surpass pre-pandemic level welcoming over 1 million cruise visitors for 2024/2025.

Further, the government launched the “ASPIRE Program” in September 2024 where 2,500 young people have been empowered with their own bank accounts. New water wells were commissioned restoring 24 water supply to key areas while construction begun on two solar power desalination plants.

Dr Drew noted that the plant is aimed at delivering over 2 million gallons of water daily more, aiming to enhance the water service in St Kitts and Nevis.

According to PM Dr Drew More than 100 housing solutions are under way with 110 houses already completed with an intent to provide affordable houses to the citizens. The 90-day campaign against crime and violence was also launched due to which a 20% drop in criminal cases has been reported and 66% drop was recorded in firearm related homicides.

“8% salary increase for civil servants and pensioners introduced for the government auxiliary employees (GAEs) for the first time.” The projects are aimed at enhancing the sustainable growth of St Kitts and Nevis.