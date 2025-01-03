St. Kitts and Nevis actively manages CBI compliance as majority of investors respond: Sources

St. Kitts and Nevis Government, through its National Security division, had set the year-end deadline for the investors.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-03 17:06:58

St Kitts and Nevis CBI programme

The deadline for investors under the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme to meet the mandatory investment threshold expired on December 31, 2024. The Ministry of National Security said it is “actively managing the situation” to ensure that the Federation gets its arrears into the national treasury, according to a Government source. 

The source said that, before the deadline, St. Kitts and Nevis contacted several CBI investors who had not paid the full mandatory threshold. The Ministry has added that the issuance of letters to suspected underpaying investors was a key part of the Government’s efforts to recover unpaid funds. A majority of those investors have responded to the notification, and most have said they will comply. The source did not specify exact numbers. 

Because of the holiday period, which saw major U.S. banks closed, the National Security might allow a degree of flexibility to accommodate late payments. This pragmatic approach highlights the Government’s commitment to ensuring compliance while balancing fairness to investors who commit to paying the mandatory investment sum in full.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Government, through its National Security division, had set the year-end deadline for the investors whom the Government identified as having underpaid the legislated investment contribution required for citizenship. The Government has made it clear that decisive action will be taken against those who fail to comply – ultimately, investors who fail to abide by their agreements will be stripped of citizenship.

The National Security sent out demand letters earlier in December and has vowed to continue its efforts to reform, enforce, and protect the CBI programme. Ensuring the integrity of the programme is essential to reinforcing the nation’s reputation as a trusted investment destination. 

The CBI programme is designed to benefit all St. Kitts and Nevis citizens, and the Government source said the current Administration is firmly committed to ensuring the programme remains a trustworthy and respected leader among its peers. 

Anglina Byron

