7-Year-Old Girl in Coma After TikTok Experiment Goes Wrong

A 7-year-old girl from Festus, Missouri, United States was put into coma from severe third degree burns that affected her face. According to reports, the girl was trying to replicate a viral TikTok experiment that involved freezing a toy and then microwaving it.

The 7-year-old used a NeeDoh cube, which is a popular American squishy toy that exploded in her face. The girl named Scarlett Selby was interested to follow the experiment as she was intrigued to know that she could change the shape of her squishy toy and learned the technique from TikTok.

Out of curiosity, she performed the experiment, and as soon as she removed it from the microwave, it suddenly exploded into her face and covered her chest with severely hot material.

Selby’s father, Josh said that he got to know about the incident after he listened to her fearful screams.

“It all happened so fast, I heard her screams, and it was really like a blood curdling scream,” Josh said.

He mentioned that he immediately took her daughter to medical aid and tried her best to remove the sticky burning substance from her face, skin and clothes. Josh mentioned that the doctors immediately handled her case and placed her in a medically induced coma with concerns that she could inhale dangerous fumes and the burns near her mouth could cause airway swelling.

Scarlett’s mother, Amanda Blakenship mentioned that she was super conscious about her looks and will affect her confidence. She further added that she will try to cover the face of her daughter whenever she goes out in public to avoid this.

“She gets very self-conscious, and I will see her trying to cover her scar up with a shirt when we are out in public. Or she will come home from school and say another kid asked her about it," she highlighted.

Scarlett’s parents urge to stop using NeeDoh toys

Scarlett’s mother then added that they are applying creams and ointments daily to prevent any scars that have appeared on her skin. Following the tragic incident the parents of Scarlett are urging others to stop using the NeeDoh toys and arguing that it should not be sold in its current form.