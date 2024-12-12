Workers of Royalton Resort in Antigua stage protest over wages delay, poor working conditions

According to the protestors, the action has been taken to showcase their disappointment with the management of Antiguan resort.

Antigua and Barbuda: More than 100 workers of Royalton Resort and Spa took to streets to stage a protest over continuous delay in wages and poor working conditions. As part of their protest, the employees at the hotel voiced their frustration and fatigue by walking off on their work on Monday, December 9, 2024.

According to the protestors, the action has been taken to showcase their disappointment with the management of Antiguan resort. Protestors have blocked the entire security area and the entrance roads of the hotel, raising their voice against the mismanagement of the authorities in tackling their concerns.

The workers stated that they were facing bad conditions as it became tough to work with such management.

What Protestors are Demanding

Protestors also put forth demands such as improved working conditions, proper and timely issuance of the wages and salaries, enhanced resources to improve guest experience and respect for the workers from management.

They also asked the hotel for the fair distribution of change for the services of the workers and better-quality food at the staff canteen. While holding cue cards in their hands, protestors stated that they will return to their work if their demands are fulfilled, otherwise, they will not let the hotel run their operations.

One of the workers noted that the conditions are bad for not only workers, but also for the guests as they are not happy with the services. They added that the lack of improvement in the hotel’s service has been causing damage to the reputation of the hotel, which is not acceptable.

Workers of Royalton Resort protesting The workers cleared their stance and stated that the protest will not be called off by the workers until their demands are not met with implementation.

On Tuesday, workers also held talks with the representative of Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union Chester Hughes for the protest. According to the reports, the meeting can take strict against the management of the hotel.

However, no official statement has been issued by the hotel in response to the protest or resolving their issue with the workers. Workers asserted that reconciliation will be made if the management agrees to their demands and there will be no way out from this, as their protest will be intensified in coming days.

PM Gaston Browne demands urgent response

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda responded to the ongoing protest and demanded swift action from the management of the hotel. He said that the protest marked the failure of the hotel in managing their workers efficiently, so they must come to a resolution for the betterment of the people of the country.

He asserted that if the issue is not being resolved by the hotel, then the situation could worse further with more protests across Antigua and Barbuda.

Netizens reacted

Netizens also reacted to the current situation and demanded that the government should also medal into the matter for the proper reconciliation. One of the users noted that the demand of the workers should be fulfilled and let hotels stop robbing workers.

Another commented that the government should address the matter as people are suffering under poor conditions.