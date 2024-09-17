Nevis: Construction progressing rapidly at extension work of Charlestown Pre-School

As the new academic year 2024/2025 started three weeks ago, the classes are temporarily housed at the Albertha Payne Community Centre.

Nevis: The construction work is progressing rapidly at the Charlestown Pre-School with the repairing of the repair and installation of new infrastructure. The expansion of the school is underway in Nevis as the authorities are aimed at adding new bathrooms and other sporting facilities.

As the new academic year 2024/2025 started three weeks ago, the classes are temporarily housed at the Albertha Payne Community Centre. The school is aimed at enhancing the security protocols for the student and other teaching staff, further modifying the infrastructure into modern facilities.

Charlestown Pre-School is considered best for its educational excellence for the primary kids as it provides advanced techniques to learn things. It has undergone several transformations in recent times under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley including the expansion of the infrastructure and the installation of new tools.

Earlier in 2020, a new facility was also opened in Farms Estate for the extension of the Charlestown Pre-School ahead of the 2020/2021 academic school year. The new facility is aimed at providing advanced techniques for the education of the students.

In 2023, the school was also given the opportunity to better integrate technology in the classrooms. The aim behind the process was to advance technologies and provide new electronic equipment to the staff and students.

With the integration technology, a new internet service has been installed at the school including the proper access to YouTube. Education Minister- Troy Liburd asserted that the plan has been made to extend the presentations to the schools in the Nevis Island in the coming times.

The government has also been moving towards the implementation of the STEM technology, aiming to provide benefits to the students and teachers.

The education minister noted that the Charlestown Preschool should accommodate more students at the school space due to which the extension procedures have been started. The safety protocols and other facilities will be added to the school to grow the infrastructure in the country.