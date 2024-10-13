Ministry of Tourism calls for votes as Dominica enters 2 nominations in World Travel Awards

Dominica: The dates for the 2024 World Travel Awards have been announced and this year Dominica has been nominated for two of the most prestigious categories. The Ministry of Tourism has then extended a call to Dominicans to vote and show their support for the nation.

This year Dominica has been nominated as the World’s Leading Nature Destination 2024 and World’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination 2024, two of the most prominent categories in the award ceremony.

Beauty of Dominica

The voting for these categories is open until 20th October 2024. The Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles in light of this has also extended a call to vote to the citizens of Dominica through her social media.

The official Facebook page of the Ministry of Tourism, on the other hand, extended an enthusiastic appeal as they wrote, “𝑪𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒍𝒍 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑳𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒆𝒌𝒆𝒓𝒔”

“Now, let’s show the world why #Dominica is truly the Nature Island of the Caribbean by Voting,” the Ministry added.

Beauty of Dominica The nomination marks an incredible achievement for the island of Dominica, landing it as one of the emerging competitors in the international tourism market. From lush rainforests to majestic waterfalls and thrilling adventures, Dominica is an ultimate paradise for nature lovers.

The nature isle has notably also ranked at #11 position by the Conde Nast Traveller US Choice Awards 2024 as Top Caribbean islands. This was second time in the row that Dominica has received this recognition.

The Caribbean Island regarded as the Nature Island of the region, is a true paradise in its uniqueness with boiling lakes, Emerald pools, Champagne Reef and peaceful national parks providing a harmonious connection with mother nature.

Beauty of Dominica The winners for the 2024 World Travel Awards will be announced in a ceremony this year, which will be held on 24th November 2024. This event will take place at the Savoy Palace in Funchal, Madeira, and the costume theme for this year’s event is ‘Black Tie’.

The annual award ceremony which takes place to honour the leading tourism destinations, will include a special gala and dinner ceremony to mark the success of these nations. The event will commence at 7:00 pm and will end at 11:00 pm.

The voting for all the categories of awards announced can be made through the official website of the World Travel Awards. The user will need to register first to cast their votes in up to 290 award categories.