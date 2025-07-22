Belize: Two Children found dead in Well

The incident happened at a well near Farm 4 Road in Bella Vista village.

Belize: A tragedy has struck in the Bella Vista region of the Toledo District, where two young girls aged 9 and 7 were found dead inside a well.

The incident took place at the well near to the Farm 4 road in Bella Vista village. For now, this is believed that the girls accidently fell in there while running, as the wells or often regarded as pits are Dugged into the ground and covered just with a piece of board.

The police officials have launched an investigation into the accident, however the details surrounding the incident stay limited.

