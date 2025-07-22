Guyana: Teen Girl shot after Birthday party in East Ruimveldt, hospitalised

Depeazer, a resident of East La Penitence, was reportedly standing outside her friend’s home when gunfire broke out nearby.

Guyana: A 16-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet on Monday evening, just moments after she left her friend’s birthday party. Reyna Depeazer, the victim is now fighting for her life as she is receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reyna Depeazer was notably a resident of East La Penitence and was reportedly standing outside her friend’s home when a gunfire broke out nearby.

According to sources, it was revealed that the bullet was not meant for her. As indicated by some other reports, it was revealed that the fire was launched on a suspected rival gang member by a man, however a bullet hit Depeazer.

She was immediately rushed to the nearby Georgetown Public Hospital and is currently recieving treatment there at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She remains in a critical condition, while police officials have started conducting a thorough investigation.

