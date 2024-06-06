PM Terrance Drew refutes misleading claims on his involvement in US RICO lawsuit

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew refuted the baseless and misleading claims about his involvement in the US RICO lawsuit filed in the US Federation Court related to CBI underselling

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew refuted the baseless and misleading claims about his involvement in the US RICO lawsuit filed in the US Federation Court related to CBI underselling. He declined his involvement and said that no such lawsuit had been filed against him in his personal and professional capacity.

While clarifying all claims and information on the matter, PM Drew added that he has not been named in any such lawsuit in the United States as it was his government and leadership that CBI underselling was outlawed in St Kitts and Nevis.

He further emphasized his agenda of good governance and asserted that the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been working to enhance the integrity of the programme and maintain its reputation.

Further, on the second claim for judicial review, PM Drew clarified that he has been currently providing services to the Minister of National Security so, it is his responsibility to legally address the local judicial review claim. He noted that the claim for judicial review is a legal proceeding where the court is allowed to review a government’s administrative actions.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew stressed that before making any claims, people should understand that the judicial review matter is an entirely separate legal proceeding from the RICO lawsuit in the US Federal Court.

He further outlined that the legal proceeding does not consist of or allege any impropriety misconduct or corruption on his part. With the statement, he provided clear insights into the rumours which were resurfacing on social media about his involvement in the US RICO lawsuit. He clearly debunked all the allegations against him and said that the rumours are totally baseless.

Reiterating his commitment towards good governance, PM Drew noted that he will always work for the enhancement of the integrity and dignity of St Kitts and Nevis. He will keep with the good governance of this Labour Administration.

In addition to that, the prime minister also urged all Ministers serving in his administration and other government officials to work for the betterment of St Kits and Nevis and adhere to the commitment to the good governance agenda of his administration.