PM Roosevelt Skerrit welcomes Foreign Minister of Qatar to Dominica, talks bilateral ties

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit received a courtesy call from Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar this week in Dominica. The meeting featured a discussion of several opportunities for enhancing the bilateral relations.

He shared glimpses of the meeting and said that their discussion turned out to be productive as they touched upon several matters of concern. PM Skerrit said that the discussion also looked to the ways of enhancing diplomatic ties.

In addition to that, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed to enhance political cooperation between the ministers of foreign affairs of the two countries. The minister was accompanied by Yaser Awad Al-Abdulla- Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Commonwealth of Dominica, AlMuhannad Ali Al-Hammadi, Acting Director of the American Affairs Department, and other officials.

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed pleasure in welcoming the Qatar delegates to Dominica and said that this will help in bolstering their friendly relations.

Notably, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of several countries have been gathered in Dominica for the 27th meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) which runs from May 23 to 24, 2024.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica- Dr Vince Henderson also assumed the chairmanship of COFCOR and gave a call for global collaboration and shared partnerships.

He said that the council will review the critical issues to build a more resilient and signify a strong commitment to strengthening community ties and collaboration.

Minister Henderson also talked about the collaboration with the State of Qatar and said that the relationships will provide great benefit in south-south cooperation. He also pointed out that the COFCOR will promote multilateral cooperation and shared priorities which will be helpful in tackling global challenges such as climate change and food security.

The MOU also aimed at establishing political consultations between the ministers of foreign affairs of the two countries so that the diplomatic relations could be enhanced. The meeting was also attended by Secretary General of CARICOM- Carla Benettt.