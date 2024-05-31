PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets US Ambassador Roger Nyhus, receives diplomatic feather as gift

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the US Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean Roger Nyhus and held diplomatic talks on several matters of concern.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the US Ambassador to the Eastern Caribbean Roger Nyhus and held diplomatic talks on several matters of concern. The ambassador also presented a Diplomatic Feather as a symbolic gift and said that it will mark the strong bond between the two nations.

Prime Minister Skerrit discussed several cultural significances and other bilateral topics with the Ambassador during the meeting. The discussion also focuses on climate change and ways of enhancing diplomatic relations further.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended gratitude to Ambassador Nyhus for this kind expression of friendship and said that the meeting marked the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries. He added that their discussion also looked for ways of enhancing the bonds of friendship with several steps and initiatives.

He said,” Thank you to Ambassador Roger Nyhus for this kind expression of friendship. Dominica values its partnership with the United States and looks forward to strengthening our bonds of friendship.” He noted that the meeting turned out to be productive for both countries as it would enhance their cooperation and collaboration on several matters.

The diplomatic feather was crafted by Seattle-based Lummi National glass artists Dan Friday in collaboration with Stonington Gallery. The feather represented wisdom, trust, and strength and intertwined the colours of Dominica’s flag with the cultural significance feathers hold in Native American tradition.

As a member of the Chinook Indian Nation, Ambassador Nyhus commissioned the feature to honour the enduring partnership and friendship between the United States and Dominica. The meeting was also joined by US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison, and Foreign Minister of Dominica- Vince Henderson.

US Embassy Bridgetown shared glimpses of the meeting and said that the presence of the delegation marked the seriousness of two governments in enhancing their bonds.