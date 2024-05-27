Cabrits Marina to accommodate berths for superyachts upto to 150 ft: PM Roosevelt Skerrit  

The much-anticipated Cabrits Marina in Portsmouth is all set to accommodate a diverse array of vessels docked to slips of up to 50ft and berths for superyachts up to 150ft

Roseau, Dominica: The much-anticipated Cabrits Marina in Portsmouth is all set to accommodate a diverse array of vessels docked to slips of up to 50ft and berths for superyachts up to 150ft. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project on Saturday.

He outlined several benefits of the marina and termed it a significant step forward for the Portsmouth community as it will boost the local economy and the country’s prosperity. “Today, the dream takes shape as we break ground for the construction to commence on yet another ambitious, transformative project for our country.”

The super yacht Marina Basin at its core comprises over 50,000 square meters and the marina will have slips for 100 Yachts including three slips for Yachts up to 115 ft and three slips for Yachts up to 150 ft. This means some of the largest yachts in the world will be able to dock in.

Calling it a shining example of sustainable development, the prime minister noted that the marina will be the turning point for the community and the entire country upon completion. He said that the government has designed the project with sustainability in mind to ensure the protection of the natural surroundings.

He said,” This government has proven that environmental considerations are important to us, and we are always seeking to strike the right balance between development and conservation. The project will be no different and the development of a Marina in this area marks a turning point for the town of Portsmouth.”

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit further hailed the Portsmouth community and said that the community has always been brimming with potential and the government will once again harness the extraordinary capacity of the port.

With institutions such as the recently opened American Canadian School of Medicine and the Intercontinental Hotel and Spa, the town has been experiencing a resurgence of vibrancy. Now, the Marina is also expected to further transform Portsmouth into a hub for recreation and commerce, and a bustling center of economic activity.

Further, PM Skerrit outlined the cost of the project and said that the marina will cost in the region of about $201 million for US $75 million, to be financed by the Citizenship by Investment programme. He also shed light on the benefits of the marina and said that it will provide top-notch services, enhancing the overall experience for visitors and businesses alike.

The Marine Village with its over 15 food and beverage outlets, retail shops, supermarkets for stock-up up, and a craft market promises to create a lively atmosphere, where locals and tourists can shop, mingle, dine, and enjoy the waterfront views.

The anticipation has also been built that the marina will also boost the number of arrivals to Dominica and enhance its tourism economy. “With a new organized port of entry into Portsmouth. we anticipate an unprecedented number of visitors building on the consistent path of growth we have witnessed in the yachting industry over the past years.”

Notably, Dominica currently records approximately 2000 yacht arrivals per year, carrying 7000 to 9000 passengers and the construction of the marina is likely to enhance the number of visitors.

The prime minister asserted,”Just imagine the level of growth for the sector with the construction of this new facility, the Marina in Portsmouth. We have seen the pace. The Portsmouth Association of Yacht Security expanding to add value to the services offered to cruisers anchored in the Prince Rupert Bay, turning the local yachting industry into a viable enterprise for Portsmouth. They were already interested groups.”

He further stated that the economic impact of the development cannot be overstated as Dominica has been expecting substantial revenues from slip leases, utilities, and fuel sales.

Marina to benefit locals in Dominica

Prime Minister Skerrit highlighted that the marine will be a duty-free zone, creating jobs, stimulating local businesses, and attracting investments. With the facility, the local restaurateurs will have a new modern compound to sell food and beverages.

In addition to that, new jobs will be created for Marina attendants, deckhands, maintenance specialists, and mechanics, and artists and creatives will have a platform to display and sell their work. The Marina will act as a catalyst for growth, complementing other major development projects underway across the sector.

PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit noted, ”I want to underscore the broader vision that this government holds for Dominica. We made promises to the people of Dominica who have placed their confidence in us since the year 2000, and we are indeed keeping those promises. The construction of Marina is simply another component of the progress we are making as a nation.”

He further invited the citizens to embrace and support the efforts of the government of Dominica to transform the country and secure the well-being and stability of every citizen. He said,” I assure you that the plans we have for this country will set us on a path to achieve even more, even our most ambitious goals. This is my sincere invitation to you to join us along this journey of progress.”

Upcoming Projects in Dominica

Prime Minister Skerrit also outlined upcoming projects of development for Dominica and said that the next two projects for the government are the new modern cargo port, which will be constructed in Canefield, and the new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay.

He also announced that the government intends to acquire lands at Cotton Hill belonging to Dominica Social Security and to declare a special development zone for that area. Within that zone, it will be mandatory that the property be completely fenced and properly landscaped with a swimming pool.

Besides this, with the construction of the international airport, the geothermal project, the cable car, the many hotels that have been completed and those under construction, the new cargo port and cruise village to come, the Roseau Enhancement Project, the millions of dollars of investments in agriculture, small business development and of course, the construction of the Marina, the government is on the track to achieve the vision for Dynamic Dominica.

He further extended gratitude to Mohammed Asaria- a director of Range Marina Development who has shown commitment to Dominica’s development. He said that he had every confidence that Azari and his team will deliver to the people of Portsmouth and the surrounding communities with a Marina.