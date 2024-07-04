PM Pierre analyses the damage caused in Soufriere following BERYL

The prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre along with Emma Hippolyte, member of parliament for Soufriere visited Soufriere to inspect the aftermath of hurricane BERYL. They went along with their cabinet on 2nd July 2024.

Soufriere, Saint Lucia: The prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre along with Emma Hippolyte, member of parliament for Soufriere visited Soufriere to inspect the aftermath of hurricane BERYL. They went along with their cabinet on 2nd July 2024.

Reportedly, the prime minister said to provide full support to the residents and further stated that the authorities will take full charge of the damage caused.

During his visit, the prime minister noted that the two jetties in waterfront were completely destroyed and the beach drive also experienced a significant damage. The boat owners in Soufriere lost their boats in the hurricane which was their source of living.

Pierre has also shared some videos from his visit to the town. In one of his videos, a resident of the town is seen stating that he is happy from the prime minister’s visits. Further he stated that my whole property got destroyed due to quantum of waters entering the town.

“We saw the winds we heard everything about beryl. The lesson I have learned form this is you can never ever be too prepared for a hurricane” the resident further stated in the video.

The prime minister in the video was seen talking to boat owners, local residents and inspecting the damage caused.

According to the sources, Emma Hippolyte while her visit thanked the god for not causing any loss to life. Apart from that, she added that the structural damage could easily be revamped. She further stated that we cannot fully protect ourselves from nature, but we can do things to prevent more damage in the future.

Apparently, Emma stated that she along with the prime minister had a walk at the B drive where they found that the stone work has protected the community and residents a little big ad they are hoping to extend the same phenomenon, all around the island.

BERYL caused devastating damage all around Saint Lucia but caused the most damage to Soufriere. Storm surges from Hurricane Beryl took along Debris, stones, and sand which engulfed businesses, the beach park, fishing vessels, and the cemetery in the town.

The public is constantly thanking the PM for his unwavering support in the comment section under his post.

Maureen Murray, a Facebook user commented, “Well done prime minister. You are a diamond god child. I am proud to call you my prime minister. May the Lord continue to guide you through your journey for the people of St Lucia”

Bernard Haynes, another Facebook user commented, “Just seeing this is bringing tears down my eyes, reminded me of Dr. Hon Kenny D. Anthony after Hurricane Debbie immediately after the passing of the storm he came to visit Soufriere where we had a Walk through.’

“Goodness and Mercy shall follow you all the days of your life My Prime Minister”, Jacinta Eleuthere, another Facebook user commented.

Brenda John, a Facebook user also stated that,” Thank God it could have been worse. Together we will rebuild…stay strong my Soufriere ppl.God blessed Auntie Emma”