PM Holness announces $1 Billion rebuilding plan for Jamaica post BERYL

Jamaica: Andrew Holness, the prime minister and the minister of Housing for Jamaica announced $1 Billion for the rebuilding efforts towards house restoration, reconstruction and relocation efforts following BERYL.

Reports stated that more than 5153 houses have been affected since the passage of hurricane BERYL. This devastation on the island nation has left several homeless, and many families shattered and residing without any shelter.

PM Holness further said that the government is trying their best to provide shelter and support to those affected as soon as possible. According to then statistics shared by the government, out of 5153 houses, 321 got completely destroyed, while 2121 were severely damaged, 2711 houses on the other hand sustained some minor damages.

According to the information shared by the government, Clarendon has experienced the most damage, causing 1243 houses to destroy of which 133 were completely destroyed. Whereas, St. Ann suffered the least with 26 houses to receive minor damage and 2 to experience severe damage. St. Ann was the only place where no complete destruction.

The national housing trust is also taking crucial decision on its behalf to support those who hit hardest by the hurricane. While stating, Andrew Holness remarked “NHT has a multi-pronged response to support the immediate recovery efforts for persons directly impacted by burial and to bolster the long-term disaster resilience of communities.”

He stated that several steps have been implemented to promote recovery and enhance long-term resilience, including peril insurance for NHT mortgagers, a moratorium for NHT mortgagers, a Special Home Improvement Loan for Roof and Home Repair, and a Special Home Grant.

All of these steps are intended to alleviate the suffering of those who have been severely impacted by the hurricane and assist them in getting through this difficult time. This will also provide residents with financial aid to restore and improve their damaged properties.

The Prime Minister stated that his administration is committed to supporting the affected families in jamaica during this difficult period and assisting communities in rebuilding stronger than before.