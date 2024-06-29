Jamaica records 1.4% GDP growth in 1st quarter: PM Andrew Holness 

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the country’s GDP received significant growth in the first quarter for 2024. Sharing the data by the Statistical Institute (STATIN), he said Jamaica recorded 1.4 percent growth.

He shared the report by STATIN on his Social media account on Friday evening. He said the growth has been better than the first quarter of 2023.

The PM said that this year, the goods industries showed a strong growth of 1.9%, whereas the services industries flourished to a 1.3% hike.

The report was issued by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) on 28th June 2024. STATIN is a legal authority which collects data from commercial, industrial, social, economic and general activities to assemble and publish statistical information related to it.

The January 2024 to March 2024 quarter is regarded as the 12th consecutive quarter for the country’s growth, which is a big achievement for the country.

Reportedly, Jamaica is experiencing a substantial growth since 2021 post the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the previous year’s data available in the public domain, the growth effect is most seen within the goods and service-producing industries.as the previous quarter experienced a hike of 1.7% which was commendable.

We have no shortage of bad news and people who love to share negativity, but every day there is something GOOD happening in your country! pic.twitter.com/BQcDURGRbJ — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) June 28, 2024

Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section of the PM’s post and noticeably, while some welcomed the growth, others also shared negative comments.

One of the users, Anne Cooks, praised the Prime Minister stating, “We wish to have you the prime minister for our beautiful island,”.

The user further complemented the minister by stating calling the Prime Minister young and smart. The user further said that Andrew Holness has a great vision and does the best job. The user also acknowledged that change takes time, referring the statement that “Rome wasn’t built in a day”.

Several other users on Facebook are congratulating the PM and the country for the success, Aeon Channer, one of the Facebook users wrote “Congratulations PM and ur Team Green”

However, the opinions are mixed as there is another part of the users who are slamming the government as one of the users, Gio Gianni addressed her concern, blaming the government for poor management during COVID-19 pandemic.