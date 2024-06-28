Over 20 climate-smart homes under construction in St Kitts and Nevis

More than 20 houses are under construction in St Kitts and Nevis through the National Housing Cooperation and Climate-Smart Homes Project

St Kitts and Nevis: More than 20 houses are under construction in St Kitts and Nevis through the National Housing Cooperation and Climate-Smart Homes Project. The construction of other houses will commence in the next few weeks in order to provide affordable homes to the citizens of the Federation.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the houses and outlined that several local workers have been given jobs at several stages in the construction of the homes. He said,” Today I post NHC houses under construction. Presently there are about 20-plus houses under construction, with more to get started in the next few weeks.”

The project was announced under the Climate-Smart Houses initiatives which is being led by National Housing Cooperation in St Kitts and Nevis. Under the programme, the affordable SMART Homes initiatives is being constructed to rollout of the largest and first-of-its-kind housing initiative.

According to the project, a total of 2400 homes will be constructed over a period of five years and the first phase has commenced in St Kitts and Nevis in March 2024 when the two homes were distributed to the residents of Conaree

The process has begun with the reviewing of applications and the reconfiguration of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom architectural designs. The smart homes have been modernized and equipped with solar energy and water cisterns or water storage tanks which have never before been seen in the NHC affordable homes.

The aim of the new housing plan is to restore confidence among the people of the working-class community who wanted to have their own homes. The unveiling of fully furnished, climate-smart model homes in Conaree and Taylor’s on March 15, 2024.

The homes were handed over to deserving individuals such as Shamarah Huggins of Conaree and Belinda Buchanan of Taylor’s.

Prime Minister Dr Drew added,” We not only witness the fulfillment of a shared vision for sustainable living but also celebrate the hope and joy these homes bring to their new owners.”