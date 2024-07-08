One man dies in San Fernando after losing control of his car  

A man from San Fernando died after losing control of his car and colliding with five other vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

San Fernando, Trinidad: A man from San Fernando died after losing control of his car and colliding with five other vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

The dead is identified as Gerard Dumas. Dumas was also known as ‘Jimmy’ who was a 67-years-old resident of Hillview Gardens, Green Acres. Reportedly, the man was driving to a drug store to get some medication for him.

The eyewitness to the incident, Marvin Waldrop said that Dumas was driving along the Sutton Street when the accident occurred. In his statement he said that the car was coming in a highspeed from Irving Park.

According to him, the vehicle crashed into one of the cars to which his vehicle spun in air and then got crashed into other side of the road. He stated that the accident was horrible that left him to a shock.

“I was coming down the hill from Charlie’s Pudding when I noticed a vehicle speeding from Irving Park. I jumped out of the way, and he crashed into Raj’s car. His vehicle then spun in the air and crashed on the hood on the other side of the road,” he explained.

Waldrop further stated that the People around them immediately went to help Dumas and quickly pulled him out of the vehicle. unfortunately, Jimmy was already dead.

According to the sources, the family and relatives were also called up on the crime scene but they declined to comment on anything.

The police are further pursuing an investigation on the case and also sent the body for an autopsy, which will be performed on Monday. The Autopsy is expected to release the exact cause of the death.

The sources further stated there is no other causality reported from the incident yet. However, the other vehicles underwent severe damage. Apparently, the vehicles were not occupied at the time of the incident preventing any other major injuries.

The San Fernando police are deeply investigating the case to find out the root cause of the accident caused and why jimmy lost the control over the vehicle.