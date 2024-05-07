Nicki Minaj wows colorful dress decked out with 3D flowers at 2024 Met Gala

New York: Nicki Minaj- Trinidad rapper and singer arrived at “The 2024 Met Gala” on Monday, celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. She posed outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with her colouful dress decked out with 3D flowers at the 2024 Met Gala.

On the first Monday of May and the first day of the Met Gala, celebrities and public figures graced the stage in unique and colourful attires, catching eyes of the viewers from across the globe. Nicki Minaj also arrived in style with the bright yellow mini dress designed by Marni and celebrated the theme of the Met.

Her dress represented the beauty of the flowers as she looked like a floral fairy queen with a mini dress made with oil painting and 3D multi-coloured flowers. She also wore blunt bags and tied an arched bubble ponytail to complete her look at the stage. The ponytail was held together by smaller flowers and she carried a matching yellow purse and heels.

Nicki Minaj at Met gala in yellow coloured floral dress 1 of 4

Nicki Minaj was accompanied by Francesco Risso who is the creative director for Marni on the red carpet of the Gala. Minaj was on her world tour of Pink Friday 2 and arrived at the gala in the midst of it which will resume on Wednesday at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Centre. Further, she will start her tour of Europe on May 23 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

Nicki Minaj recently released her latest album Pink Friday 2 on December 8, featuring Young Money and Republic Records. The album topped both the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and remained at the top for three weeks.

In addition to that, the red carpet of the Met Gala was also graced by several other stars and celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Tyla, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato, Lizo, Usher.

Netizens reacted to the attire of Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala 2024 and called her “Queen of Met Gala” while lauding her dress. One added, ”Mother is on theme, she really understood the assignment. She does the assignment ! “The Garden of Time,” a short story about aristocrats overrun by “an immense rabble.”

Another commented,” Give us wow Nikki give us amazing. Give us extravaganza. Give us drop dead. Give us something other than pop art.”

The look of Nicki Minaj went viral on the social media and people showered their love for celebrating the theme of Met Gala efficiently.