NHC issues advisory for climate threat in parts of Caribbean  

NHC issues an advisory for Bahamas, Greater Antilles and parts of southeastern US in light of the tropical wave approaching the countries.

The island nations of Bahamas, Greater Antilles and parts of south-eastern US have been advised to take note of the disturbed weather conditions in light of the upcoming tropical wave. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) stated the climate advisory indicating Central Tropical Atlantic to be the source of the calamity.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) stated that the tropical conditions are reported to intensify in the coming days and chances are that the wave could transform to a tropical depression later this week. It was mentioned that the disturbance has a very low chances of ‘0%’ of formation in the next 48 hours, whereas it has medium chances of ’60%’ of formation in the next seven days.

Notably, the meteorological department of St Maarten has been monitoring the suspected area in light of the disturbed weather. The release from the Met department stated that as the system is moving towards the west, increased moisture and instability are expected to be experienced from late Tuesday to Wednesday in the localities.

The Met department also noted that there are high chances of disturbed weather to persist even till Friday Morning. Notably, other parts of Caribbean including Trinidad and Tobago are already suffering from intense climatic interferences, with several parts of the island nation went flooding and causing problems to residents and businesses in the area.

It is to be noted that since the passage of the hurricane BERYL, the Caribbean region has been taking several precautions to prevent the damage caused to the island nations. Reportedly, the hurricane BERYL has caused immense damage across the Caribbean and parts of US causing a huge loss to lives, livelihoods, and to the economy of the nations.

The hurricane season which runs in Caribbean from 1st June to 30th November every year experiences several hurricanes, tropical waves and storms resulting in severe damage to these nations. However, this year the hurricane season is predicted to be more intense as already 25 named storms have been predicted and the recent experience with BERYL is an example of the severity of climate to Caribbean this year.