Former COP Austin Williams commends St Kitts and Nevis’ progress over three years

St Kitts and Nevis: Former Commissioner of Police, Austin Williams of St Kitts and Nevis commended the progress made by St Kitts and Nevis in recent years under the government of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

He said, “I wish to say that this is the most progress that I have seen in this Federation in a first administration, and it isn’t done yet.” He indicated that since being sworn in August 2025, PM Drew-led administration has made substantial progress in the areas including social, economic and other political fronts.

Steps taken by PM Drew in last three years

On the economic front, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has announced the increment in the minimum wages after years of neglect. In addition to that, the civil servants received an 8% salary increase across the board and assistance programmes were launched to RESET and relieve arrears for thousands of families via the utility companies and the Housing Corporation.

On the education front, the government announced the modernisation of primary, secondary and tertiary levels. The training of the teachers, digitalization, scholarships and infrastructural investment are the steps that were taken by the government of St Kitts and Nevis during these years.

The Sustainable Island State Agenda has been launched to transform the quality of life and promote climate resilience in the country. Due to this, an Environmental Management Act was passed under which land-regularisation, heritage-tourism redevelopment and renewable-energy expansions have been launched.

On the infrastructure, and housing front, the government reached life-changing milestones as they started the construction of the social and affordable housing projects. The government has built a platform to enhance social mobility and strengthen state capacity which was also aimed at positioning St Kitts and Nevis as a model for “people-centric development” in the region.

Austin Williams added that St Kitts and Nevis has achieved greater milestones in these years.