WINAir to launch non-stop flights between St Maarten and Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: WINAir is all set to launch non-stop flights between St. Maarten and Port of Spain, starting February 1, 2026. The flights will be operated every Wednesday and Sunday with a use of an ATR 42 aircraft, offering two vibrant Caribbean cultures along with its rhythm, flavour and Carnival spirit.

The route also opened convenient links to neighbouring islands such as Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, Tortola, St Barths, Saba, and Statia. It will also help in positioning Port of Spain as an even stronger gateway to the Caribbean.

WINAir has also launched introductory promotional fares from USD 99 one-way which will be excluding taxes. For the first flights, there will be availability of limited seats and the airline urged the tourists to book these flights early.

As per the schedule, the flight will depart St Maarten at 10: 30 am and then arrive at Trinidad and Tobago by covering all other Caribbean gateways. On the other hand, the flight will depart Port of Spain at 1:30 pm.

Earlier, WINAir introduced “The Sweet Lime Route” between St Maarten and Port of Spain. The deal will be started on February 1, 2026, offering seamless travel to countries from across the globe.

Earlier, WINAir also announced the flights to Saint Lucia which will be started on December 15, 2025 from St Maarten. The flight fare will be started from USD484 for the roundtrip price which will include all taxes and fare.

It has also announced the flight between St Maarten and Barbados with a fare starting from USD 33. The roundtrip will start from December 15, 2025. It will also start flights between St Maarten and Curacao which will be from USD 202.

The flight will be providing service between St Maarten and Nevis with a fare starting from USD 221 and the roundtrip trip will be started until December 12, 2025.