Caribbean Airlines to resume services to Jamaica from October 30 

Caribbean Airlines confirmed the resumption of flights after receiving notice from PAC Kingston Airport Limited that Norman Manley International Airport is now open for commercial traffic.

Caribbean Airlines has announced that they will be resuming their services to Jamaica on October 30th. The services will begin with services from non-stop flight from Trinidad to Kingston.

Making the announcement through a press release, Caribbean Airlines noted that the decision was made following an advice from PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL) that the Norman Manley International Airport is now open for Commercial flights.

The flight from Trinidad to Kingston will depart from 12:00pm to land at 2:00 pm, while the return flight from Kingston will depart at 3:15 pm and will land in Trinidad at 7:15 pm in Trinidad.

“These Flights are now open for sale and can be booked via the Caribbean Airlines Website, the mobile app or through travel agents,” CAL noted in their statement.

The regularly scheduled services by the airline will commence from October 31st. The airlines have also stated that their reservations team will continue to actively assist and rebook customers whose travel plans were disrupted between October 24 and October 30 due to the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Melissa notably damaged almost every facility in Jamaica costing the island millions in damage. As per the latest images and information emerging from the island it is being said that the hurricane caused damage at extents which were beyond imagination.

Melissa which quickly began the Atlantic’s second strongest storm ever, ravaged everything that came in its path. As of now, a total of 54 deaths has been reported from this hurricane across the Caribbean.

Upon crossing Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa passed Cuba and Bahamas as it now continues to churn to the north in the Atlantic Ocean. It has now downgraded to a Category 2 storm but continues to cause intense rainfall and flooding and landslides across different islands in the Caribbean.

While the storm has passed Jamaica, rehabilitation efforts and recovery is expected to cost Jamaica not just in money but in manpower as well. While support is already being extended to the country, regional leaders and coalitions are expected to help Jamaica in rebuilding stronger from this hurricane.