Saint Lucia to boost air travel with new US and Canada flights, adding 12,000 seats

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is all set to welcome new seasonal nonstop flights from the United States and Canada, adding 12,000 more seats from the US. New flights will boost airlift by 4% as the expanded schedule features addition of the 2025-2026 nonstop flights from the US to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF).

JetBlue will add flights from New York on a daily and weekly basis. The daily basis flights will provide services until September 2026. Weekly basis flights will be operated every Saturday from November 2025 to January 2026.

The weekly flights will increase to twice a week from December 24, 2025 through January 3, 2026. It will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday. The flights will also provide services from Boston that will be operated weekly on Saturdays from November 2025 to April 18, 2026.

In addition to that, American Airlines will offer daily flights from Miami and additional twice-daily services starting December 2026. The one time daily flights will provide service until September 2026, while the flights that will be operated for two times a day will restart in December 2026 and run through winter 2026.

American Airlines will also provide services from Charlotte five times a week from October 2025 to November 2025. On a daily basis, the flight will start the service to Saint Lucia in December 2025 and will run through Winter 2026.

From Philadelphia, American Airlines will provide service weekly every Saturday and it will restart on December 6, 2025 and will run through Summer 2026.

The service will be provided from Newark to Saint Lucia on a weekly basis and it will be operated on Saturdays through Summer 2026. The flight will be provided from September to July. For Chicago, the service that will be provided on the weekly basis will provide service on Saturdays through Summer 2026, starting November to July 2026.