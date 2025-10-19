West Indies commences Tour of Bangladesh with ODI defeat

West Indies commenced its tour of Bangladesh on October 18, 2025, with the first of a three-match ODI series but suffered a 74-run defeat against the hosts. The tour includes three ODI and three T20 cricket matches, all set to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Windies cricket announced the schedule and noted that the players will bring new series, new energy and same fight on the stage. The first match of the ODI series was held between West Indies and Bangladesh on October 18, 2025 at 3: 30 am AST and 2: 30 am Jamaica time.

The second match of the ODI will be held on October 21, 2025 at 3: 30 am AST and 2: 30 am Jamaica Time. The third match of the ODI will be held on October 23, 2025 at 3: 30 am AST and 2: 30 a Jamaica Time.

As per the Windies Cricket, the first match of the T20 will be held on October 27, 2025 at 8 am AST and 7 am Jamaica Time. It will be held at Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium of Chattogram. The second match of the T20 will be held on October 29, 2025 at 8 am AST and 7 am Jamaica time at Motiur Rahman Cricket Stadium of Chattogran.

The third match of T20 will be held on October 31, 2025 at 8 am AST and 7 am Jamaica Time at the same stadium. Earlier, the West Indies were defeated against India in the three match test series on the grounds of India.

