Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence: Thanks Supporters from Jail

Luigi Mangione, who has been accused of killing the United Healthcare’s CEO, Brian Thompson has made his first statement since his arrest. Luigi’s defense team has created a website, where they have shared the message for his supporters.

Luigi Mangione first statement after arrest

In his message, Luigi expressed his gratitude to all those who expressed their support to him.

He wrote, “I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written to me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

Luigi’s legal team creates his website

The legal team of Mangione confirmed that their website has been launched as a response to the public interest that has poured in after the case unfolded as netizens demand regular case updates. The site will operate as a means of communication between Luigi and the audience.

“Due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support, this site was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation. The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him,” the team wrote on the website.

Where is Luigi Mangione now?

Currently, Mangione is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, as his trial is yet to be announced. The murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson has garnered attention of viewers nationwide, with several supporting him, while others stand against him.

Netizens demand Luigi’s pardon from jail

Notably, Luigi has been receiving immense support on social media, a user on Facebook just recently wrote, “Don’t give this guy death penalty! I do care about him. Just because he is sweet for most of his life. He did claim CEO’s life for all the victims to be grateful for revenge by mistreating a lot of those cases. Only temporary assignment he got it done.”

“Another political prisoner! Free this patriot now!” wrote Thomas Bowers on Facebook.