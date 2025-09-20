US military strikes down third boat in Caribbean: 3 killed  

This strike marks the third operation in recent weeks, following similar attacks on Venezuelan gang-linked boats, with President Trump warning of narcotrafficking routes threatening Americans.

The US military has shot down third vessel accused of smuggling drugs in international waters near the Caribbean Sea in their crackdown mission to tackle drug traffickers in their crackdown mission. This was confirmed by the President of US, Donald Trump, who confirmed that at least three men aboard the boat was killed.

Trump made the announcement through a post on his truth social platform stating, "On my orders, the Secretary of War ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization conducting narcotrafficking in the US SOUTHCOM area of responsibility." SOUTHCOM’s jurisdiction covers Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

The strike was third operation since recent weeks and follows similar attacks which reportedly targeted Venezuelan gang-linked boats earlier this month. President Trump in his post claimed that the route of these vessels is expected to be along a known narcotrafficking passage en route to poison Americans.

In his post Trump also shared the footage which allegedly showed the vessel being struck by a missile and engulfed in flames. He also confirmed that no US forces were injured during this targeted attack. He also claimed that the intelligence confirmed the vessel was engaged in narcotics trafficking.

Notably, Trump’s use of aggressive military power against the drug traffickers in the Caribbean and international waters has actually raised serious concerns and questions across Caribbean with locals claiming that this could lead to a potential war. This is because tensions between US and Venezuela have already been escalating.

Netizens have also cited their concerns and opinions in response to these targeted strikes. A user named Anu Barren wrote, “Suspect and facts are 2 different things. Just saying next thing it's innocent Fishermen. If drugs traffickers know the sea are being targeted, isn't it strange for them to still venture into the water.”

Paul Singh another user said, “Venezuelans saying it’s Ai and hole Trini saying it’s fishing boat and them Guyanese saying it’s contraband and the Americans saying is drugs wonder is what really I don’t know so don’t ask me until we see them guys on the other side we can ask them ok.”

“The key word is "Suspected" which doesn't give absolute confirmation that it was transporting drugs. Btw countries Fentanyl comes from Mexico, India and China,” stated Jerry Eversley